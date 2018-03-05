Buhari to visit Mambilla Plateau over Mambila killings

President Muhammadu Buhari will visit the troubled Mambila Plateau in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba before leaving for Accra, Ghana, later today.

The President will also receive the visiting Liberian President George Weah at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the Taraba visit.

Already the President’s advanced team of personnel had left Abuja for Taraba to prepare for his arrival.

While in Taraba, President Buhari will visit the troubled areas and address traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state on need to shun all forms of violence and embrace peace.

The latest communal clash on the Mambila Plateau was reported to have claimed the lives of about 20 persons while 300 cows were either killed or stolen.

The Mambila Plateau has been witnessing outbreaks of ethnic violence with hundreds of people reported dead in recent times.

President Buhari will proceed to Accra, Ghana after the official engagement in Taraba.(NAN)