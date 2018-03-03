Buhari urges Nigerians to understand Holy Books, preaches peaceful coexistence

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to understand that all the Holy Books revealed by Allah preach peaceful coexistence among people.

Buhari stated this on Saturday in Katsina at the closing ceremony of the 32nd National Qur’anic Recitation Competition.

‘’All the Books of Almighty Allah teaches us same thing, that is how to live in peace with one another.

‘’It is clear that Quran is the greatest encyclopedia which contains all aspects of human life.

‘’Quran teaches us how to be fair and just to all including the non-Muslims.

‘’It has also been stated that during the lifetime of the Prophet Muhammad, Peace be Upon Him, when Muslims were being persecuted, he asked them to migrate to a Christian Kingdom in Ethiopia, where they lived peacefully,’’ he said.

The President was represented by Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

He said that the Quran should not be used as a decoration in houses, hence the need for reflecting on the teachings contained therein.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, urged states and local governments in the country to intensify efforts towards ensuring peace in their domains.

‘’It is only with adequate peace that competition like this can take place,’’ he said.

He also urged Nigerians to strive and register in the ongoing voter registration as the 2019 general elections approaches.

‘’It is only with a voter card that Nigerians can elect leaders of their choice who will protect their interests,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Gov. Aminu Masari, frown at the way children were roaming the streets in search of survival in the name ‘almajiri’ instead of seeking for knowledge.

Masari said such children were often exposed to abuse by undesirable elements in the society, hence the need for concerted efforts to address the issue.

He pledged to give scholarship to all Katsina State participants who emerge victorious at the competition.

The Qur’anic recitation competition is an annual event organized to select those who will represent the country at the international competition.

The 2019 edition of the competition would hold in Gombe State.(NAN)