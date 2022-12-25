Buhari urges Nigerians to be responsible for better change

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

President Mmuhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to hold themselves responsible for making the country economically and politically better.

The President made the pronouncement at the closing ceremony of the National Qur’anic Recitation Competition, held in Gusau on Saturday.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isah Ali Pantami, said each citizens is responsible for bringing changes in the nation’s socio-economic and political problems.

Although leaders had a greater role to play more then others, every Nigerian needs to act right to achieve a better society.

The president also called on leaders at all levels to exhibit justice, fairness and kindness when dealing with their subjects, while the followers are to respect leaders and remain law-abiding citizens.

He added if followers respect the rule of laws a better Nigeria would be achieved.

He then commended the Sultanate Council and Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, for introducing and sustaining the Qur’anic Recitation Competition across the federation for the period of 37 years.

And equally commended the Zamfara State Government and people of the state for according hospitality to the Young people of God that visited the state to participate in the competition.

Also speaking the Sultan of Sokoto, Aljaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, said the Sultanate Council will collaborate with Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, to ensure that thousands of reciters delve into further research and study of the Holly book.

The Sultan added they should ponder more into Qur’anic study as a means of returning peace and stability to the country.

In his remarks, the Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, thanked the National Committee of Musabaka for giving the state the opportunity to host the 37th session of the competition.

He said his administration had given priority to the propagation and promotion of Islamic teaching through establishment of 11 Sharia Institutions in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Nura Abdullahi of Sokoto State emerged as overall winner and was crowned as hero of the year by the Sultanate, while Aishatu Abdulmutallib from Yobe won the female category and was crowned as hero of the year by the wife of the Zamfara state governor, Aisha Bello Matawalle. (NAN)