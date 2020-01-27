Buhari urges end to ‘Tit-ForTat’ violence in Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned attacks that resulted in the death of 13 persons in Plateau State, assuring that terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and associated crimes will be defeated.

The president made this known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

He said: “In Plateau State, gun men launched yet another bloody attack, killing innocent citizens. This shocking and sad incident should be condemned by all citizens.

“Revenge, hatred and violent attacks should have no place in a multi-ethnic, multicultural and multi-religious society as we have in this country.”

The President called on community and religious leaders to counsel the youths on the need for peaceful co-existence.

He expressed condolences to families of the victims, government and people of Plateau and urged security agencies in the state to rediscover their act and stop the return of the ugly days of tit-for-tat. (NAN)