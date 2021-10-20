Buhari, Turkish President in bilateral talks in Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, who is on a two-day to Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visiting president arrived the presidential villa about 11.10a.m, and was received by Buhari the fore court of the villa.

NAN further reports that Buhari and Erdogan immediately went into a closed door bilateral meeting to renew the bond of friendship between Nigeria and Turkey.

A statement on the Turkish president’ to Nigeria, on Tuesday by Malam Garba Shehu, the president’ spokesman, said the two leaders were expected to about 24 bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs).

The Turkish leader, who arrived from Angola on Tuesday, would depart for Togo the end of his visit.

Erdogan, who last visited Nigeria on March 2, 2016, was accompanied by the Turkish Lady, Mrs Emine Erdogan

NAN also reports that Buhari had also visited Turkey on Oct. 19, 2017. (NAN)

