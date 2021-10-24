Buhari travels to Saudi Arabia

will, Monday October 25, 2021, depart for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the investment conference organized Future Investment Initiative Institute.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) the President will be joined at the 5th edition the flagship investment event by business executives from Nigeria, bankers, Captains industry and energy experts to discuss issues future investments across the globe.

The three-day event, with the theme: Investment in Humanity, which will host global executives and asset managers, will deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; and impact climate change on communities among others.

President Buhari will perform the lesser in Madina and Makka returning to the country on Friday.

The President will be accompanied trip Minister Communications and Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, Minister State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada, Minister State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno, Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Managing Director of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Some from the sector include: Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tope Shonubi , Wale Tinubu, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe and Leo Stan Ekeh.

