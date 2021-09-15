Buhari transmits bill for control of small, light weapon to Reps

The House of Representatives in Abuja on Wednesday received a bill to control small and light weapon from President Muhammadu Buhari.Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Reps while reading the letter from Buhari dated Aug.26, said that the bill is for the consideration of the House.

He said that the bill to control small and light weapon when operational, would help in the fight against proliferation of light weapons.Gbajabiamila said that the President also sent a letter on Aug 27 for a bill to repeal the Explosives Act of 1994.Also, the President wrote a letter on Aug.24 to seek a concurrence approval for external borrowing for the 2018 to 2021 to enable the Federal Government complete its ongoing projects across the country.

Meanwhile, a new member, Rep Ahmed Mohammed was sworn-in as the House of Representatives member, representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former member, Rep Lere Suleiman died in March in Kaduna State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted a by-election into the constituency after the House had declared the seat vacant and notified the commission to conduct election before it went on recess.The by-election however saw Mohammed, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in the election. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...