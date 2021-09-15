Buhari transmits bill for control of small, light weapon to Reps

 The House of Representatives in Abuja Wednesday received a bill to control small and light weapon from President Muhammadu Buhari.Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Reps while reading the letter from Buhari dated Aug.26, said that the bill is for the consideration of the House.

He said that the bill to control small and light weapon when operational, would help in the against proliferation of light weapons.Gbajabiamila said that the President also sent a letter Aug 27 for a bill to repeal the Explosives  Act of 1994.Also, the President wrote a letter Aug.24 to seek a concurrence approval for external borrowing for the 2018 to 2021 to enable the Federal Government complete its ongoing projects across the country.


Meanwhile, a new member, Rep Ahmed was sworn-in as the House of Representatives member, representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former member, Rep Lere Suleiman died in March in Kaduna State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted a by-election into the constituency after the House had declared the seat vacant and notified the to conduct election before it went recess.The by-election however saw Mohammed, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in the election. (NAN)

