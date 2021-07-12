Buhari to Zamfara, Cross River Govs: People will respect your courage to join APC

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday at State House, Abuja, received Governors of Cross River and Zamfara States, who recently left People’ Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC). 

According to a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President (Media and Publicity), new APC members, Governors Ben Ayade and Bello Matawalle, were accompanied to event by the Chairman Committee of the Party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Gov Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who is Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, and Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State. 

President Buhari handed flags of party to two Governors, raised their hands aloft, and declared: 

“This is one of the happiest times for us in this party. For you to have the courage to leave your constituencies speak a lot. wish Nigerians will reflect about it.

 “ congratulate you for leaving your constituencies for our great party. We lost many states at the last election, which is unusual for a ruling party. But we did it to prove that we are a tolerant group. We wanted to demonstrate that we respect individuals. 

“We emphasized that we respect our people. That was why we insisted free and fair elections. should show honesty and respect for their followers.” 

President Buhari added that the coming of the two Governors to APC was very important to the party, adding: “To be principled and identify your objectives is a great quality that should endear us to our people. Your people will respect you for having the courage to come to APC at your own time. Nobody forced you, but you believe it is the best way to serve your people. value your decision.” 

Governor Mai Mala Buni said the Governors joined APC in appreciation of the good works the President was doing for the country, and also announced that ward, local government and state of the party would start July 31, 2021. 

He said the were shifted for one week, because the initial dates clashed with Sallah festivities.

