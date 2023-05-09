Buhari to stay additional week in London ‘at the behest of Dentist’, says Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who has started attending to him.

Femi Adesina,Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) revealed this in a statement Tuesday.

Adesina said “The Specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.

President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll on May 6, 2023, the statement recalled.