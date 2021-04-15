President Muhammadu Buhari has again challenged the new service chiefs and the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to work diligently towards meeting the expectations of Nigerians

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president gave the charge while assessing the performances of the new service chiefs as well as the tasks before them and that of the acting I-G.

The president, who fielded questions from State House correspondents on his arrival from London after successful medical check-up, said:

”Oh yes, they (service chiefs) have been in the system all the way, they know what is wrong, they know what is right and I think they are doing their best.

”I hope their best will be good enough for Nigeria.”

President Buhari, who announced the appointment of the acting I-G, Usman Baba, while in London, via the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, said due process was strictly followed in the selection of the new I-G.

He said: ”Well, we went through the system, there was a committee by the Minister of Police Affairs, they gave me some names and he happened to be the one chosen.

”He knows his job, he has been in it for a long time, he went through all the trainings, he has the necessary experience.

”So, we have a high expectation from him.”

NAN reports that the presidential aircraft conveying the president and some presidential aides landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 4.45 p.m, on Thursday.

Those at the airport to welcome the president included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello, and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others were the service chiefs, acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other presidential aides.

NAN reports that the president, after a brief welcoming ceremony at the airport, boarded a presidential helicopter that conveyed him to the Presidential Villa.

President Buhari had on March 30 departed Abuja for London, United Kingdom, for routine medical check-up. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

