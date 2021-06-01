President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the nation’s security and intelligence agencies to expedite efforts towards the recovery of the 200 children kidnapped from an Islamic school in Niger.

The president gave the order in a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

According to the presidential aide, the president, who received briefing on the latest incident of school kidnapping, condemned the incident.

He urged all the agencies involved in the rescue operation to do their utmost in securing their immediate release.

He also directed that the concerned government agencies to extend possible support to the families of the kidnapped children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Command in Niger had on Sunday confirmed the abduction of school children and some residents of Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in the state told NAN in Minna that the children were abducted from Salihu Tanko Islamiya School.

He also confirmed that the abductors killed one person in the process.

He explained that the incident occurred at about 3 p.m. when a large number of bandits on motorcycles attacked the town. (NAN)

