Buhari to present 2022 budget to NASS on Thursday

October 5, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present the 2022 to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has said.


Omo-Agege made this known when he presided Senate Tuesday’s plenary.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the president had earlier on Tuesday, presented a revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the Senate for approval.


The revised MTEF/FSP provides the basic structure for the estimates and assumptions that underline the annual budget.(NAN)

