Buhari to present 2022 budget to NASS on Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present the 2022 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has said.



Omo-Agege made this known when he presided over Senate Tuesday’s plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had earlier on Tuesday, presented a revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the Senate for approval.



The revised MTEF/FSP provides the basic structure for the estimates and assumptions that underline the annual budget.(NAN)

