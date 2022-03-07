Buhari to open WAEC’s 70th annual council meeting

By Chinyere Nwachukwu

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to declare open the 70th annual council meeting of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) next Monday in Abuja.

WAEC’s Head of National Office (HNO) in Nigeria, Mr Patrick Areghan, disclosed this at a news conference on Monday in Lagos.

According to him, the annual council meeting of WAEC is rotated amongst the five member countries.

“The last time the Nigeria National Office hosted the meeting was in 2017, which was the 65th meeting.

”It meets annually to review the activities and operations of its various committees and national offices in the five member countries,” he stated.

Areghan said that the council meeting would be followed by presentation of International Excellence and National Distinction Merit awards.

“No doubt, WAEC has creditably executed its functions by successfully meeting the educational aspirations of its teeming clientele across the sub-region for 70 years now,” Areghan said.

He added that the success of WAEC was hinged on the support it garnered from the governments of the five member countries, most especially the Nigeria national office.

“It promises to be a groundbreaking event. Though holding both virtually and physically, various awards would be presented to deserving awardees and personalities from Nigeria and other member countries.

“The award is coming under the auspices of the WAEC Endowment Fund, International Excellence and National Distinction/ Merit Awards in respect of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2021 and are to be presented to deserving candidates.

“The annual council meeting is to encourage academic and moral excellence, promote sustainable human resource development and promote international cooperation among the five member countries,” he said

The WAEC boss expressed appreciation to all stakeholders in the education sector for the huge amount of funding, human and material resources which the council had received for its operations in the past 70 years. (NAN)

