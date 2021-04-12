Buhari to Nigerians: Be generous to the poor, reject divisive voices

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the beginning of ’ holy month of Ramadan with a call on to remember the poor and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Muslims fast throughout the 30 days of the holy month.

Buhari, in a statement to mark the beginning of the month, prayed to Allah to "accept our sacrifices and increase the unity, solidarity, and prosperity of the nation".

The statement was made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

It quoted Buhari as urging the country to exercise patience and tolerance, and reject voices that seek to divide the nation.

The president also urged citizens to show compassion to the poor and remember those that had been displaced by conflicts, in their charity and prayers throughput the fasting period. (NAN)

