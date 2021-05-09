Buhari to mark Eid in Villa, plans modest celebration at home

May 9, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Featured, News 0



As Muslims join others globally in preparations towards Eid Al-Fitr, a day that is celebrated the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, President Buhari has directed that all celebrations be limited due the Coronavirus crisis.

This was announced in a statement Sunday signed by Shehu, Senior Special Assistant the President (Media & Publicity).

To this effect, Shehu said, the President, First Family, his  personal aides, members of cabinet and Service who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Villa to observe the Eid prayers. Time fixed for the prayer is 9:00am.

The statement continued: “Thereafter, there will be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders. As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic.

He said President Buhari specially thanks the Ulama (Islamic Clerics) and all religious (Muslim, Christian) leaders who continue to pray for the wellbeing of the and its people.

The President, in , takes this opportunity to condole with all who lost family members due to what he described as the ‘madness’ going on in parts of the country. 

The President has also called on all local leaders to talk to their youths and warn them against being used to incite and foment violence. 

we attack institutions guarding ,” the President wonders, “who will protect in future ?”

Tags: , , ,