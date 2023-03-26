Buhari to inaugurate new world class facility to boost nation’s health sector

By Ismaila Chafe

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Presidential Medical Centre before May 29 as he approved the re-designation of the State House Clinic back to Medical Centre.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, made this known in the course of the week, during a pre-launching inspection of the new Presidential (VIP) Wing of the State House Medical Centre by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha was accompanied by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, and the Minister of State, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.

According to him, all is set for the inauguration of the new world class facility by the President to add to the growing number of completed and inaugurated legacy projects of the Buhari administration.

President Buhari had earlier on March 21 inaugurated the new Offices of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and National Counterterrorism Centre (NCTC).

The two state-of-the-art facilities are meant to optimise efforts at addressing evolving security challenges in the country, especially terrorism and violent extremism.

Speaking at the inauguration of the facilities, the president said they would serve as a major legacy to provide the incoming administration with infrastructure to effectively coordinate national security and counterterrorism efforts.

He also used the occasion to outline significant milestones achieved by his administration on National Security.

These, according to him, include gains in combating terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, separatist tendencies, crude oil theft, piracy as well as militancy in the South-South and cyber-security.

Buhari also hosted the outgoing United States Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard, at the State House in Abuja, on Tuesday.

At the meeting, the president said he was completely satisfied with Leonard’s role in the election process, staying above it without meddlesomeness or any form of interference.

The Nigerian leader also expressed satisfaction with remarkable passion toward democracy exhibited by Nigerians through the choices they made in the Presidential, National Assembly and the subsequent Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

According to him, Nigeria’s democracy has truly matured.

The president also presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) where the Council approved US$ 984.7 million for the procurement of maintenance equipment for the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The Council also approved N5 billion for the provision of accommodation to staff of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and revised 2022 National Agricultural Seed Policy.

President Buhari hosted members of the Jama’atul Muslimeen on Wednesday in Abuja, where he pledged to resolve the tussle over the ownership of the Obalende Muslim prayer ground between the Lagos State Jama’atul Muslimeen (Muslim Community) and security agencies.

To this end, he set up a committee under the leadership of the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, to advise him on the processes and all that needs to be done to do justice to all the parties involved.

According to the president, justice and fairness are principles very dear to him and he will hold onto them as long as he lives.

Also on March 22, President Buhari sent best wishes to Muslims as they commenced 30 days of Ramadan fasting, urging that they use the season “to project the best and finest virtues of Islam by personal conduct, and not precept.”

According to Buhari, Ramadan is characterised by abstention from food and drinks from dawn to dusk, which brings both the rich and poor to share the experience of hunger together, thereby strengthening the bonds between haves and have-nots.

Buhari further urged, “as we begin these 30 days fasting season, let us not forget that Ramadan is not only about abstention from eating and drinking, but it is a reminder to refrain from all kinds of evil and transgressions that harm humanity.”

Buhari, on March 23, received the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, at the State House, Abuja, during which he lauded the medal-winning efforts of several Nigerian athletes and their counterparts in other sports, saying that their dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring.

On March 24, the Presidency reacted to a story published by the Sahara Reporters insinuating that the President might not hand over power to Tinubu on May 29.

However, a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, dismissed the report, saying President Buhari is eager to commence his retirement after handing over of the mantle of leadership to President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on May 29.

Shehu further denounced the story as outrageous and fake.

”The Presidency wishes to denounce as outrageous and fake, and condemns the fake news brigade for attributing a false quote to President Muhammadu Buhari and circulating it.

”How can you vigorously campaign for somebody, vote for him and then say you won’t hand over to him?

”The situation of the Sahara Reporters is pretty pathetic since their ownership is politically partisan in today’s politics, in fact a loser in the presidential election.

”Instead of talking about issues, they repeatedly sell lies in the hope that people believe them as truth.”

According to the presidential aide, the government is already in transition phase. (NAN)