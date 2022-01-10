Buhari to inaugurate landmark projects in Ogun Thursday

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will undertake a one-day official visit to Ogun on Jan. 13, to inaugurate landmark projects undertaken by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to the media aide, the president will inaugurate 42 kilometres Sagamu Interchange – Abeokuta dual carriageway, the new Kobape Housing Estate, located on the Sagamu Abeokuta Interchange, and the first phase of Kings Court Estate, Abeokut.

This was developed by the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC).

”President Buhari, who will use the opportunity of his State visit to interact with some stakeholders, will return to Abuja the same day,” Adesina added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

