Buhari to inaugurate landmark projects in Ogun Thursday

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will undertake a one-day official visit to Ogun Jan. 13, to inaugurate landmark projects undertaken by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman confirmed this in a statement Monday in Abuja.

According to the aide, the president will inaugurate  42 kilometres Sagamu Interchange – Abeokuta dual carriageway, the new Kobape Housing Estate, located the Sagamu Abeokuta Interchange, and the first phase Kings Court  Estate, Abeokut.

This was developed by the Ogun State and Investment Corporation (OPIC).

”President Buhari, will use the opportunity his State visit to interact with some stakeholders, will return to Abuja the same day,” Adesina added. (NAN)

