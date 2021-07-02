Buhari to inaugurate Kano-Kaduna rail project in few weeks – Minister

  Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate construction of Kano -Kaduna rail project in next weeks, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi disclosed on Friday in Abuja.

minister, who was speaking weekly Presidential Media briefing organised by State House Media , said already all contracts for projects had been awarded the loan for the project was not forthcoming from China as earlier planned.

He said the project would now be funded from the ministry budgetary allocation as the Federal Government would not continue to wait endlessly for the loan.

According to him, the Federal Government has already paid 218million dollars to the contractors, saying additional 100million dollars will be paid to them, making it 318million dollars.

“In the next two weeks, we should be launching and commencing the construction of Kano-Kaduna rail project.

“The will be launching it and then we will commence construction .

“The reason we are commencing construction is that all the necessary contracts have been awarded.

“We have been waiting for the loan for too long from China and the money has not .

“So, we decided to fund it from the budget. We already paid 218million dollars to them and we are about to pay another 100million dollars to make it about 318million dollars.

“Kano-Kaduna is about 1.2 dollars – the moment you pay about 318million dollars, you must have paid one third of the project.

“So, we believe that by the time we get the loan we must have funded up to 600million dollars.

“So, that should be able to take the project nearly half way before the fund will because if we continue to wait for the loan whether from China or Europe, we may likely not complete it before we go,’’ he said.

The minister said government had so far paid N13 for the Harcourt – Maiduguri rail project, another N10 would soon be paid to hasten action on the project.

“The way I am pursuing Harcourt – Maiduguri, Kano – Kaduna, and I am doing it like a native man. I think I have paid about N13billion for Harcourt – Maiduguri and I am about to pay another N10 billion.

“If I get it to N50billion, I am using the black-market rate. I don’t know what they pay CBN. So, it will now be 2.9 billion dollars and no longer 3.020 billion dollars, and I will continue to do that until we finish the construction,’’ the minister said.(NAN)

