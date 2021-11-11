Buhari to IDB President: We’re committed to infrastructure renaissance

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Paris, France, met with President of Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Dr Mohammed Al-Jasser, explaining why the administration was committed to an infrastructure renaissance for Nigeria.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, in a statement said the meeting was held at the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

Buhari said: “We are struggling very hard on infrastructure, because there can’t be sustainable development without it.

“Considering the vastness of our country, we need roads, rail, power, airports, housing, and that is what we have engaged ourselves with in the past six years. And our people are seeing the new developments.

“Relative to the resources available to us, we have not done badly. When infrastructure is in place, our people can look after themselves.”

The president thanked the IDB for its help so far, saying “what we are so dependent on (crude oil) has lost a lot of energy.

“It is coming back gradually, and we are breathing a bit more with some confidence. But we expect greater cooperation from you”.

In his remarks, Al-Jasser said he was glad to see the level of collaboration between Nigeria and the IDB since he assumed duties three months ago.

“I am impressed by your policies on infrastructure, which will give opportunities to youths, and encourage the private sector.

“Nigeria is a pivotal country to us, and it deserves all the help it can get,” Al-Jasser told the Nigerian leader.

The IDB boss said the main role of the bank was to promote development among its stakeholders, and will continue to lend a helping hand to Nigeria. (NAN)

