Buhari to Garba Shehu @60: ‘You deserve every good thing…’

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, who turned 60 November 27, 2019.

According a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, the President has extended felicitations to the family, friends and colleagues of Shehu, who has been serving as media aide since 2015.

“I salute you on the milestone. You deserve every good thing that can come your way. You stand in for me at very crucial times, and I congratulate you,” the President said in the statement.

He prayed that God will give Shehu longer life in good health, and that he will continue to serve the country to the best of his ability.