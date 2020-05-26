Buhari to Edwin Clark: Continue to work for cohesion, progress of Nigeria

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with elder statesman, Niger Delta Leader, and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, as he turns 93.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity),Femi Adesina, the President gives glory to God for the gift of long life and sound mind bestowed on Chief Clark, noting that he continues to command the respect and admiration of Nigerians from different walks of life.

Buhari urged the nonagenarian to continue to work for the cohesion and progress of the country he has served to the best of his ability for many decades.

“The grand old man marches on, and we pray God to continue to strengthen him for the good of the country, and to serve as a beacon for all those who admire him,” the President said.

