Buhari to CSO’s daughter: Build foundation of your marriage on trust, respect

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised newly-weds, Amina Idris Ahmed, the daughter of his Chief Security Officer, Idris Ahmed, and her partner, Hayatuddeen Mustapha Abba, to build the foundation of their marriage on trust and respect for each other.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, said Buhari gave the advice at the wedding on Saturday in Kano.

Represented by a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, the president wished them a successful marriage, urging the couple to “treat the other person in the same way you wish to be treated.”

The delegation also included the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure, and Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar.

Others were the Chief Personal Security Officer to the President, DCP Aliyu Musa, Personal Assistant, Office of the President, Sabi’u Tunde-Yusuf, and the Special Assistant to the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Nuhu Dauda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov Abdullahi Ganduje gave out the bride in marriage.