Buhari to commission ‘landmark’ projects in Ogun State -Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari will undertake a one-day official visit to Ogun State on Thursday, January 13, 2022, to commission landmark projects undertaken by the State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun.

According to statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President(Media & Publicity), the President will commission the 42km Sagamu Interchange – Abeokuta dual carriageway, the new Kobape Housing Estate, located on the Sagamu Abeokuta Interchange, and the first phase of Kings Court Estate, Abeokuta, developed by the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) .

Buhari, who will use the opportunity of his State visit to interact with some stakeholders, will return to Abuja the same day.

