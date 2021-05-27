President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday celebrated the Children’s Day with a solemn promise to bequeath a better country for the present and future generations.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity)

Shehu said as part of the activities to commemorate Children’s Day, observed on May 27, the President hosted a group of Nigerian children at the State House.

The short ceremony witnessed the cutting of a ‘national cake’, a guided tour of the President’s office, meeting rooms, banquet hall and the zoo at the Presidential Villa.

Describing children as precious blessings who should be nurtured to carry the burden of the society in the future, President Buhari, after spending a memorable time with his august visitors, bid them farewell, saying:

“Bye-bye, see you next year.”

