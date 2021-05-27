Buhari to Children: We will bequeath a better country

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday celebrated the Children’s Day with a solemn promise to bequeath a country the present and future generations.

This disclosed a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President ( & Publicity)

Shehu said as part of the to commemorate Children’s Day, observed on May 27, the President hosted a group of Nigerian children at the State .  

The short ceremony witnessed the cutting of a ‘national cake’, a guided tour of the President’s office, meeting rooms, banquet hall and the zoo at the Villa.

Describing children as precious blessings who should be nurtured to carry the burden of the society the future, President Buhari, after spending a memorable time with his august visitors, bid farewell, saying:

 

“Bye-bye, see you next year.”

