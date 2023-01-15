Buhari to be honoured by Abu Dhabi Peace Forum in Nouakchott

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, January 18, 2023, receive “African Award for Strengthening Peace’’ in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, for his leadership role in promoting peace on the continent, through regular inventions, counsels and conciliatory position.

The award will be presented to President Buhari by the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, which is an assembly of leaders established in 2014 to pursue new ways to embrace inclusive citizenship, promote lasting peace, and work towards a safer and more sustainable world for everyone.

Before the international recognition for serving Nigeria, and the larger interest of peace in Africa, the President will participate in the Programme of the Third Forum of the African Conference for Peace, where he will deliver a speech on milestones and gains in the African peace process.

President Buhari will depart for Nouakchott on Monday and return Wednesday, accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed B. Monguno and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.