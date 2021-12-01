Buhari to attend EXPO 2020 Dubai

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Wednesday to attend EXPO 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Adesina, EXPO 2020 Dubai, with the theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, creates the environment for Nigeria to join over 190 countries to forge true and meaningful partnerships “to build a better future for everyone.’’

He said the Expo would provide another opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to highlight significant strides in the economy in the last six years as a basis for making the country an important destination for foreign direct investment.

Aside the scheduled tour of the Nigerian Pavilion at the Expo on Friday, Nigeria’s National Day at the show, the president would also receive in audience prospective investors.

Adesina said the Nigerian leader would also meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

“On Saturday, President Buhari will be the Special Guest of Honour at the special Trade and Investment Forum themed: Unveiling Investment Opportunities in Nigeria.

“It is put together to mark Nigeria’s presence at the gathering by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment,’’ he added.

The President, according to the media aide, will be accompanied on the trip by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi.

Adesina said other ministers on the entourage are Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; and Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar.

The rest are: Ministers of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami; Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite; Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Maryam Katagum.

The president’s delegation also includes the National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai and the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

President Buhari is expected back in Abuja on Dec. 5, 2021. (NAN)

