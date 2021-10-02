Buhari to attend Ethiopian prime minister’s inauguration –spokesman

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Monday, depart for Addis Ababa to attend the inauguration of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a second five-year term in office, according to a statement issued by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday, in Abuja.

According to Adesina, the president would depart Abuja for Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, on Sunday.

The presidential aide disclosed that President Buhari would deliver a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony, after which he would attend a State Banquet in honour of visiting Heads of State and Governments.

He said the president would be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai.

The President is expected back in Abuja on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Ahmed had secured a second term in office following the victory of the Prosperity Party, Ethiopia’s governing party, in the country’s parliamentary elections of June 21.

In an earlier congratulatory message to the Prime Minister, President Buhari had assured that Nigeria would continue to support the unity and territorial well-being of Ethiopia and all African states.

‘‘On behalf of the Nigerian people, I send you and the people of Ethiopia our well wishes for your courage and commitment to the democratic process and urge you to continue with the good policies of your government that endeared you to the people,’’ Buhari said. (NAN)

