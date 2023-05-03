Buhari to attend coronation of King Charles III

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart for London, United Kingdom on Wednesday,

to join other world leaders invited to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as His Majesty The

King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom respectively.

The president’s Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, confirmed that the coronation

would take place on Saturday, May 6.

He stated that “ahead of the coronation, the Commonwealth Secretariat will take advantage of the gathering

of leaders in London to host a Commonwealth Summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of

Commonwealth countries on Friday, May 5.”

According to the presidential aide, Buhari is billed to participate in the Summit, which will deliberate on the Future

of the Commonwealth and the Role of the Youth.

Adesina said the president would be accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss

Mustapha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

and the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno.

Others in the president’s entourage include the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb.

Ahmed Abubakar, the Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa

and other senior government officials. (NAN)