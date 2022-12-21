Buhari to APC: I’ll campaign for Tinubu, APC Candidates with energy, conviction

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates that he will ensure electoral victory for the party’s presidential and other candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The president gave the assurance in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, he is ready at all times to campaign for the presidential candidate and all party candidates with “full energy and conviction.”

The president stated that the assurance was meant to dispel expressed concerns in certain quarters that he had not featured in campaigns since the national launch in Jos, Plateau.

He, however, stressed that while he remained committed to party politics, the functions and duties of the president would equally be upheld at times.

Shehu recalled that the president while speaking to the Nigerian community in Washington DC in the course of his recent visit to the United States, stressed what he said all the time that he was ready to campaign for the party’s victory in the general elections next year.

The president said that the APC campaigns had so far been the most aggressive in recent history.

“They have been impressive and of a high voltage, ” compared to the opposition that seems to be playing catch-up.”

Buhari expressed strong optimism that the party would win all the elections fairly and squarely. (NAN)