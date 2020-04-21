Buhari to Amananowei of Tombia: ‘You are a man of the people’

President Muhammadu Buhari says he rejoices with His Highness, Christian Atan Otobotekere, the Amananowei of Tombia, in Ekpetiama Kingdom, Bayelsa State, as he turns 95 on April 21, 2020.

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement said the President salutes the monarch for his passion to uplift humanity, preserve the environment, and work for peace and harmony not just in the Niger Delta area, but across the country.

“You are a man of the people, a mediator, peacemaker, farmer, philanthropist, and someone who has worked passionately for the development of his community,” President Buhari affirms.

“As a man with rich literary background, and having published nine books with at least 200 poems, the President applauds the fecund mind of the traditional ruler, saying “he has left his footprints indelibly in the sands of time.”

He wished the Amananowei continued good health and sound mind, even as he attains the princely age of 95.