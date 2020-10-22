Buhari to address Nigerians at 7pm Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 7pm/

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina disclosed this in a press statement.

He said, “Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.

Therefore, Adesina added, “Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”