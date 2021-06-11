Buhari to address nation on June12, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday morning address the nation to mark Democracy Day, June 12, 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement signed Friday by Presisential Spokesman,Femi Adesina.

Adesina said “To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, June 12, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Saturday June 12, 2021, at 7am.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

