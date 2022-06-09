Buhari to address nation on Democracy Day – Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari, will address the nation on Sunday, June 12, which is Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

He announced this while unveiling the activities lined up to mark the Democracy Day.

The Minister said, “On Sunday, June 12, there will be presidential broadcast in the morning.”

Addressing Journalists, Lai said the press conference was “called to intimate you, and by extension all Nigerians, with the programme for the commemoration of this year’s

Democracy Day.

“As you may recollect, President Muhammadu Buhari, in June 2018, directed that Nigeria’s Democracy Day, marked every May 29, be shifted

to June 12 to honour Moshood Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election.

“In compliance with the presidential directive, Democracy Day has been celebrated annually on June 12. This year’s celebration will mark

the fourth time that the Day will be marked on June 12, following celebrations in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“Following extensive work by an inter-ministerial committee, the following programmes have been scheduled to celebrate the 2022 Democracy Day:

a) – This Press Conference officially kickstarts the programme of activities

b) – A public lecture is scheduled to hold tomorrow, Friday 10th June, at the National Mosque here in Abuja at 9am.

c) – This will be followed, on the same day and the same venue, by a Juma’at Service at noon

d) – On Sunday, June 12, there will be presidential broadcast in the morning. There will also be a Church Service at the National Christian Centre at 3pm

e) – Then on Monday, June 13th, a Ceremonial Parade will be held at the Eagle Square starting from 9am.

“Please note that attendance at these events are strictly by invitation and in line with the Covid 19 protocol”

