Buhari to address joint session of NASS Thursday – Aide

President Muhammadu Buhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday 10th December 2020.

This was disclosed by Ms Lauretta Onochie, one of President Buhari’s aides on her Twitter handle on Monday.

President @MBuhari will address a joint Session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday 10th December, 2020. pic.twitter.com/vTOtnOfRCt — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) December 7, 2020

Onochie’s disclosure came days after Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila told State House Press Corps that an agreement had been reached for the president to appear before the House.

The House of Representatives recently asked the President to appear and brief members on the security situation.

It could be recalled that though the Senate did not call on the president to appear before the upper legislative chamber, Senators recently reiterated their call on the president to sack the service Chiefs.

These renewed calls came on the heels of the massacre of over 43 rice farmers at Zabarmari by Boko Haram in Borno, northeast of Nigeria.

