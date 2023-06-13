Buhari to Abdulsalami: You’re true Father of Fourth Republic

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday greeted Abdulsalami Abubakar, his predecessor in office on his birthday calling him the true father of the Fourth Republic and Nigeria’s modern day democracy.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Garba Shehu on Tuesday.

Shehu revealed that in a telephone call to the country’s last military Head of State, President Buhari described General Abdulsalami as someone who had connected the country to its roots and led it forward in the restoration of democracy as a form of government.

He said under his farsighted leadership, Nigeria emerged as a continental power and he, General Abdulsalami has distinguished himself as a global leader.

Muhammadu Buhari said all this had been achieved under Abdulsalami because of his decisive leadership and the unwavering commitment to the peace and wellbeing of the country and its people.

“I wish him good health and a long life,” said the former President.

