Buhari, Tinubu, Lawan, others laud Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu

By Femi Kasali

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as he celebrates his 57th birthday.

The President rejoiced with the political leader on remarkable strides of service in the private and public sector.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, noted the visionary leadership of the governor with impact on infrastructure, security, business outlook and public service.

He also lauded the governor for creating opportunities for Nigerians and foreign investors to benefit from the economic vibrancy of the state.

According to the president, Sanwo-Olu’s vast experience in the private sector will always be relevant in pursuing competence and excellence in governance, after working successfully with the big financial institutions in the country.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would keep and prosper the governor, who was onetime former Managing Director and CEO of Lagos State Property Development Corporation, and his family.

Also, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the presidential candidate and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, celebrated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila who also celebrated his 60th birthday.

Tinubu on his part celebrated Governor Sanwo-Olu, as he clocked 57 Years.

Tinubu, in a statement signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, congratulated Gbajabiamila and Sanwo-Olu on attaining the age of 60 and 57, respectively.

Tinubu said that Gbajabiamila had contributed to the growth and development of Surulere Federal Constituency, Lagos State and Nigeria.

The APC presidential candidate said, “Today, I join family, friends, associates and colleagues of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, in rejoicing with him on attaining 60 on June 25.

“I congratulate Hon. Gbajabiamila on his huge accomplishments at 60. He has done remarkably well. He has made all of us proud. A partner on the progressive front, Hon. Gbajabiamila is a leader in our party and National Assembly where he is providing positive leadership.

Tinubu wished him a “most memorable birthday” and victory at the 2023 polls.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with Governor Sanwo-Olu on his 57th birthday.

Gbajabiamila described Sanwo-Olu as “a dedicated and committed public servant whose service to Lagos State in the last three years is commendable.”

The Speaker, according to the statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, titled ‘Gbajabiamila Salutes Sanwo-Olu at 57,’ said he had noted with delight, the way Sanwo-Olu maintained the development strides that “Lagos is known for”, saying the governor has proved to be a worthy progressive.

In the same vein, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as they both mark their birthdays.

In his congratulatory message to Sanwo-Olu signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, Obasa told the Governor: “Your purposefulness and dedication to serving the people of Lagos has resulted in unprecedented achievements even in the face of current economic realities.

“Under your administration and supported by the state legislature, our dear state has kept on setting the pace for others to follow as we grow greater and develop better.

“As you celebrate your birthday, my colleagues and I pray to God to continue to keep you in good health, amen.”

The Speaker also commended Gbajabiamila for making Lagos and Nigeria proud over his maturity and the ways he had run the affairs of the House of Representatives.

“Your exemplary leadership and initiatives in the conduct of legislative business have constantly stood you out as a worthy legislator that deserves to be celebrated.

“History will always be kind to you as the architect of transformational leadership in the House of Representatives with your remarkable landmark achievements.

“I wish you sound health, outstanding success, more wisdom and long life, amen,” Obasa prayed.

