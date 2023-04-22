Buhari, Tinubu exchange Sallah greetings, says Presidency

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari and the incoming President, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Friday exchanged Eid greetings in a phone call to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, both leaders thanked God for seeing the day and prayed for the stability and the wellbeing of the nation.

Buhari expressed his readiness to welcome Tinubu to the State House as President on May 29. (NAN)