Buhari tasks Nigerians on patriotism to end insurgency

By Nabilu Balarabe

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to demonstrate high sense of patriotism to sustain the gains recorded in the war against insurgency.

Buhari made the call when he paid homage to the Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Hashimi El-Kenemi II, on Monday in Damaturu.

He enjoined the citizens to develop strong confidence in the country and security institutions to deny terrorists chance to destabilise the country again.

The President said government would continue to protect the right to education of Nigerian children, especially those displaced by Boko Haram insurgency.

‘‘With the four months I have left as President, I will continue to be steadfast and I hope that I will retire in peace.

‘‘We must develop strong confidence in our country. Let us make sure we do not compromise security at all in any form because security and economy are the most important things.

‘‘We have gone through so much as a country and I appeal to you to be steadfast and make sure that we will not allow anybody to disorganise us again,’’ he said.

Buhari commended Gov Mai Mala Buni and his Borno counterpart, Babagana Zulum for their roles in the reconstruction of schools and health centres destroyed by the insurgents.

He noted that the country had bounced back, waxing stronger in spite of attempts by enemies of progress.

He also commended the Armed Forces, the police and other security outfits for their sacrifices in protecting the country.

The President recounted that having fought to defend Nigeria’s unity during the civil war, those who were part of that experience would never ‘‘allow anybody to fiddle with this country again.’’

In his remarks, Buni recalled that the palace of the Emir of Damaturu was overrun by terrorists at the heat of the insurgency.

‘‘However, today and worthy of note is that Yobe is one of the states you liberated from the clutches of Boko Haram terrorists.

‘‘Before, in this palace even if you placed one billion dollars for someone to come and pick it, nobody dared to come near.

“But your coming on-board has made that history and the people of Yobe are enjoying relative peace,” he said.

Also, Hashimi thanked the president for improved security in the country, saying ‘‘we have had bitter experiences in the past, but your administration has unified the country’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Buhari earlier inaugurated Police Hospital, Police Secondary School, Police Headquarters and access roads initiated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

The president also inaugurated viable projects executed by Buni administration including Yobe Cargo Airport, Ultra-modern Market, Maternal and Child Healthcare Complex, Model School and 2,600 housing estate.

NAN also reports that the Yobe government organised a banquet in honour of the president who is on an official visit to the state. (NAN)