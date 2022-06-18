Buhari tasks FUPRE on new breed of scientists 

By Edeki Igafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged management of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, Delta, to train new breed of engineers, scientists, researchers and others for national growth.



He made the call on Saturday at the third Convocation ceremony of the university.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, also urged the institution to place serious emphasis on training, research in oil and gas sector to justify its establishment.



“The Federal Government is not unaware of the exploits recorded by the University thus far, especially the international awards and accolades won by the students, and the researchers.



“This confirms the fact that, indeed, it is an institution that trains a new breed of engineers

and scientists. I sincerely commend your efforts and wish you many more,” he said.



In his address of welcome, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, Vice Chancellor, FUPRE, called for a robust synergy between the oil industry and academia.



Rim-Rukeh said that the gesture would help to improve the speedy development of the local content policy of the federal government in the oil and gas sector.



The vice chancellor said that the University is open for collaboration to maximise the local content policy by developing products, equipment and tools that were apparently needed in the industry.



“I assumed office as Vice Chancellor on May 4, 2020, and it will be a great privilege to conduct the final rites of academic passage for the graduands of the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic sessions.



“The ceremony is for the awards of First Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas and Master Degrees to those who have received adequate training and found worthy both in character and learning.



“I am happy to inform you that a total of 1,409 made up of 1,201 First Degrees, 101 Postgraduate Diplomas and 107 Masters graduands are being honoured today.



“The graduands will be receiving their certificates from our two Colleges and Post Graduate Studies,” he said.



Rim-Rukeh said that the figures comprised of First Class 24, Second Class (Upper Division) 438, Second Class (Lower Division) 619 and Third Class Degrees 120.

He said that the University prides itself in equipping students with the technical know-how and leadership skills to thrive in the modern world.



Also speaking, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of FUPRE, appealed to the federal government to establish a funding policy to cater for financial challenges confronting the University.



According to the Pro-Chancellor, “There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel. Adequate funding is required to get there and reap the benefits.”



In his remark, the Chancellor of FUPRE and Paramour ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, said that the University’s caretaker would leverage on the government support and take the institution to the next level.



According to him, “this is to ensure that the core mandate of the University is realised in due course”.



The chancellor commended parents and guardians for standing firm against the enormous challenges confronting the education sector.



The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of awards to five distinguished personalities, including Mr Daniel Omoyibo, Managing Director of Damotech Company. (NAN)

