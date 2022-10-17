Buhari tasks ECOWAS on utilisation of STI in addressing catastrophes

By Sylvester Thompson

President Muhammadu has charged nations of ECOWAS to deploy Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in addressing various challenges such as diseases and catastrophes ravaging people of the sub region.

The president gave the charge while declaring open the maiden edition of African Research and Innovation Forum (FARI) 2022 in Abuja on Monday.

Represented by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief Of Staff to the President, Buhari said the West African sub region stood to gain a lot through the utilisation of STI.

Citing malaria as a disease that ravages people of the region, he said, “if not effectively managed, the disease would deplete the productive work force of the region.

“We should not also forget how during COVID-19 pandemic, many nations resorted to a form of nationalism regarding vaccine manufacturing and distribution and its availability.

“It is my firm belief that we must take ownership collectively and prevent such a situation from ever re-occurring,’’ the president said.

Buhari said that in line with the mandate of action plan on STI for the ECOWAS review, there was need for researchers to acquire state-of- the- art equipment and materials.

He said this would strengthen the capacity of the region to serve as a catalyst for regional cooperation and integration through policy harmonization, advocacy, trade liberalization and facilitation in all sectors of the ecosystem.

“STI is recognised as the driver of Nigeria’s national development plan 2021-2025.

“The utlilisation and promotion of innovative applications with other social economic development indicators will lead to rapid industralisation of the region,’’ the president said.

He added that the FARI being first in the region in the area of STI, would proffer solutions to myriad challenges affecting the region, as well as offering researchers opportunity to work together for a better future.

Buhari said the application of STI in all facets of life would equally bring to fore the prospects for the much-needed solutions to challenges.

Dr Adeleke Mamora, the STI Minister, said the theme of the forum: ‘Towards the Economic Transformation of the West African Region through Competitiveness in Research and Innovation’’, was apt.

The minister said it would assist in the process for indigenisation of the member states in the sub region.

“ Just about a month ago, the flag-off of the FARI logo was launched to sensitise the entire ECOWAS region on the forum of experts.

“ The idea of having this forum was initiated in 2016 when the Ministes in charge of STI met in Ghana and deliberated on the need to have a forum of researchers and innovators,*he said.

Mamora said the meeting was to exchange and share ideas on the scientific and technical organisation, aimed at improving public understanding of the role of STI for the socio-economic development of the region.

He said that the experts’ forum was also targeted at improving the sub region’s scientific and technological research including drawing up regular frame work for dialogue between all the scientific actors.

Accordingly, he further said it was an avenue for robust networking between and among actors of research and development and the private sector.

Mamora said that STI was continually changing the social and economic landscape on a global scale with new discoveries and the West African sub region could not afford to be left behind.

“ We must leverage STI to give our people a new lease of life,’’ Mamora said.

Dr Dimitri Sanga, UNESCO’s Director, Dakar and Abuja Regional Offices, disclosed that according to UNESCO Science Report 2021, the clock was ticking for all countries including Africa to reach their SDGs by 2030.

Represented by Dr Lamine Sow, UNESCO’s Senior Programme Specialist, he said countries were convinced that their future economic competitiveness would depend on how quickly they transition to digital and green societies driven by STI.

Sanga said UNESCO supports member states’ efforts to reform and upgrade national STI systems and governance among others.

“Ultimately, stronger STI systems would enable African nations to attain greater inclusivity and resilience through enhanced capacity to achieve the SDGs and the African Union 2063 Development Agenda,’’he added.

Dr Omar Touray, ECOWAS president, in his speech, thanked Buhari’s government for its commitment and tireless efforts in the implementation of the sub-regional priorities especially regional integration.

He said this was also reflected in hosting of the first edition of the African Forum for Research and Innovation.

He added that among other areas he touched on, that he was delighted to see a subject as important as science and technology given the appropriate consideration to enhance the well-being of the region. (NAN)

