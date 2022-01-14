Buhari tasks ECOWAS leaders on good governance

President Muhammadu Buhari says it is obligatory for people in leadership positions, especially those in the West African sub-region to do their best for their people, in spite of shrinking resources everywhere.

The president made the statement on Friday at State House, Abuja, when he received the departing Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Nigeria, Mr Piabie Firmin Gregoire N’do, who had spent eight years on his duty tour in Nigeria.

According to the president, leaders should do the best for their people within the limits of resources available.

He expressed his optimism that the departing envoy would use his experiences garnered in the field “for decision-making in your country when you go back”.

N’do had earlier expressed warm wishes of his country and himself to Nigeria, commending the president for good diplomacy, which has seen Nigerians leading many international organisations.

The departing envoy also expressed his appreciation for various supports from Nigeria to Burkina Faso during the flooding crisis, their national elections and at many other critical times.

He said that he cherished his stay in Nigeria, disclosing that he had his last daughter in Nigeria, noting that he would continue hold pleasant memories of Nigeria. (NAN)

