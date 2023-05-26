Buhari takes Tinubu around his office, others





President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday afternoon conducted the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu around his own office building and other affiliated offices including the Executive Council Chamber, Tea Room, the Press Gallery, and the State House Banquet Hall.

According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the President-elect took all explanations and interacted freely with the President and acknowledged State House officials as they went round. They also spoke at personal levels.

Responding to questions from a television reporter following the tour which took place soon after the two of them prayed the Juma’at prayer at the State House Mosque, the President-elect said he prayed to God to give him strength, wisdom and good health to run the affairs of the nation.

He urged Nigerians to support the All Progressives Congress’ change agenda.

He also spoke on his “Renewed Hope” agenda to revamp Nigeria’s economy, tackle security and poverty reduction, and what generally Nigerians should expect of him.

President Buhari said it is an honour and extraordinary privilege to serve the nation and wished the incoming President success as he prepares to take office.