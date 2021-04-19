Buhari sympathises with Presidents Deby, Al-sisi over tragic events

Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to Idriss Deby of Chad in wake of ethnic clashes in South Eastern Region of Salamat that claimed several lives.

made his feelings known in a condolence message by his Senior Special on Media and Publicity, Malam , in Abuja on Monday.

“I am shocked and saddened by incident that shattered decades of relative peace and stability in Chad.

“Ethnic and tribal clashes is a threat to African unity and stability and Nigeria joins the of Africa to deplore the latest eruption of violence in Chad,” he said.

While underscoring the need for African leaders and to manage their diversity with tolerance and understanding, Buhari noted that “a threat to stability in one part of Africa is a threat to the of us.

”Given Africa’s and social challenges, we cannot afford mutual destruction that our challenges more complicated.”

Meanwhile, the also commiserated with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the government and of Egypt the train accident in Northern Cairo that killed dozens of and injured 98 others. 

Egyptian Health Ministry said a passenger train had on derailed north of Cairo, killing at least 11 passengers and injuring at least 98, with most of them suffering from broken bones, cuts and bruises. (NAN)

