Buhari sympathises with Hadejia flood victims, says it’s a set back to agriculture

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja sympathised with the victims of the Hadejia floods, which had reportedly destroyed over 100,000 hectares of rice farms in Jigawa.

Reacting to the tragedy that claimed lives and caused massive destruction to rice farms, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said “this level of destruction as a result of a natural disaster is unprecedented and devastating.”

According to the president, the destruction to farmlands is particularly worrisome because it comes at a time my government is vigorously pursuing efforts to boost local rice production and end importation of the commodity.

He said, “since agriculture is the largest employer of labour and a major source of income for most ordinary Nigerians, the destruction of rice farms in Jigawa State is bad news not only for the victims, but also for the government policy of achieving food sufficiency and food security in the country.”

The president sympathised with the victims and assured them that government would not abandon them.(NAN)

