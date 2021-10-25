Buhari swears in two INEC Commissioners

October 25, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



Muhammadu Buhari on Monday swore two National of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The two are part of the six cleared by the Senate July this year.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this a statement Monday.

Recall that Buhari had on September 15, 2021, sworn in three of the cleared National Commissioners.

The swearing-in took place before the official launch of the eNaira and 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem.

The new National are Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (Katsina State) and Professor Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Ekiti State).

