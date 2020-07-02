Buhari swears in Chairman, members of FCC, RMAFC, others

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday swore in the new Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Muheeba Dankaka from Kwara, and 36 other members of the commission.

The president also swore in six Federal Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), including Gboyega Oladele, from Osun.

The Buhari also administered oath of office on four new Permanent Secretaries and two members of the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

The 36 members of the FCC included Henry Ogbulogo (Abia), Salihu Bello (Adamawa), Dorah Daniel (Akwa-Ibom), Ibeabuchi Uche, (Anambra), Mohammed Tijjani, (Bauchi), Tonye Okio (Bayelsa) and Silas Macikpah (Benue).

Others were Abba Ali Monguno (Borno), Nsor Atamgba (Cross River), Alims Agoda (Delta), Tobias Chukuemeka (Ebonyi), Imuetinyan Festus (Edo), Sesan Fatoba (Ekiti), Ginika Tor (Enugu). Hamza Mohammed (Gombe), Diogu Uche, (Imo) and Lawan Ya’u Roni (Jigawa).

Also sworn-in were Hadiza Muazu (Kaduna), Mohammed Na’iya (Kano), Lawal Garba (Katsina), Abubakar Atiku Bunu (Kebbi), Idris Bello (Kogi), Are Bolaji (Lagos), Nasir Isa Kwarra (Nasarawa), and Suleiman Barau (Niger).

Others sworn in were Abiodun Akinlade (Ogun), Olufemi Omosanya (Ondo), Adeoye Olalekan (Osun) Adeniyi Olowofela (Oyo), Stephen Jings (Plateau), Wokocha Augustine (Rivers),

The rest were Abdullahi Tafida (Sokoto), Alhaji Armaya’u Abubakar (Taraba), Jibril Maigari (Yobe), Sani Garba (Zamfara) and Adamu Sidi-Ali (Federal Capital Territory). (NAN)

