Buhari swears-in Board members of ICPC

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in seven members of the Board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The affected members include retried Justice Adamu Bello (Katsina State); Hannatu Mohammed (Jigawa); Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State); Obiora Igwedibia (Anambra); Dr Abdullahi Saidu (Niger); Yahaya Dauda (Nasarawa State) and Grace Chinda from Rivers.

The event preceded the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Those at the FEC meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others are Ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen and that of the Federal capital Territory, Mohammed Bello among others. (NAN)