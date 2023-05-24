Buhari swears-in 7 RMAFC Commissioners

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has swore-in seven Federal Commissioners of the Revenue, Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) as he presides over the last meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those sworn-in include Sen. Ayogu Eze (Enugu State), Peter Opara (Imo), Hawa Aliyu (Jigawa) and Rakiya Haruna (Kebbi State).

Others are Ismaila Agaka (Kwara), Kolawole Abimbola (Oyo) and Ayuba Ngako (Federal Capital Territory).

NAN also reports that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also presented the report on the Health Sector Reform Committee to the President.

The Committee, Chaired by the vice-president, was put in place to develop a roadmap towards achieving Universal Health Coverage in the country.

Among its recommendations include improving funding of the health sector above 10 per cent.

The document consists of a long term development plan for the nation that is expected to be implemented by successive administrations.

The Vice-President, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan are among those attending the Council meeting.

Others are Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubalkar Malami, and Power, Abubakar Aliyu.

Others are Ministers of Women Affairs, Pauline Talllen, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami among others. (NAN)