Buhari swears in 5 Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in five new Permanent Secretaries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected permanent secretaries included Ibrahim Yusuf from Katsina State, Olusesan Adebiyi (Ekiti), Maryanne Onwudiwe (Enugu State), Marcus Ogunbiyi (Lagos State) and Ibrahim Abubakar Kana from Nasarawa State.

NAN reports that the permanent secretaries were sworn in shortly before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The meeting, presided over by the president, was attended by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Ministers were also physically in attendance at the meeting while the remaining council cabinet members participated online from their respective offices. (NAN)

