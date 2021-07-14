Buhari swears in 5 Permanent Secretaries

July 14, 2021



President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in five new Permanent Secretaries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that the affected permanent secretaries included Ibrahim Yusuf from Katsina State, Olusesan Adebiyi (Ekiti), Maryanne Onwudiwe (Enugu State), Marcus Ogunbiyi (Lagos State) and Ibrahim Abubakar Kana from Nasarawa State.

NAN reports that the permanent secretaries were sworn in shortly before the of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council ().

The meeting, presided by the president, was attended by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the Chief of to the President, Ibrahim .

Ministers were also physically in attendance at the meeting while the remaining council cabinet members participated online from their respective offices. (NAN)

