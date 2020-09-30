Buhari swears in 4 Permanent Secretaries, presides over virtual FEC

President Muhmmadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in four newly appointed federal Permanent Secretaries at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing-in was held shortly before the commencement of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The affected permanent secretaries include Mr James Sule from Kaduna State; Mr Ismaila Abubakar from Kebbi State; Mrs Ibiene Patricia Roberts from Rivers and Mr Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi from Zamfara.